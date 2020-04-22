$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. German American Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%.

GABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $369,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at $84,376.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $858,486. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.