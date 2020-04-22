Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Gaia reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.