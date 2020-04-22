Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

NYSE:ACB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $4,371,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 143,829 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

