Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.37. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

