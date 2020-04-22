Zacks: Analysts Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Galectin Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.52. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

