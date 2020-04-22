-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings. Frontier Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 72.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTR shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 257,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Frontier Communications by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.43. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

