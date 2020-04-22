$0.04 EPS Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Gain Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

