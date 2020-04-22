Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.27 ($34.03).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €20.45 ($23.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.91. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

