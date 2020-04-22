Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.20 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €26.20 ($30.47) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.27 ($34.03).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €20.45 ($23.78) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.32 and its 200 day moving average is €23.91.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vivendi Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Vivendi Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.20 Price Target for Vivendi
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.20 Price Target for Vivendi
Lindsay Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Lindsay Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Northfield Bancorp Inc Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Northfield Bancorp Inc Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Kaman Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kaman Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report