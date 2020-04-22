Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.20 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €26.20 ($30.47) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.27 ($34.03).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €20.45 ($23.78) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.32 and its 200 day moving average is €23.91.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

