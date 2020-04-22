Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 957,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on LNN shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindsay by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

