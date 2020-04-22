Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,520,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 23,790,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,148,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 468,061 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

