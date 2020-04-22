Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 1,019,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 76,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

