Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 740,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lindsay Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Lindsay Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Northfield Bancorp Inc Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Northfield Bancorp Inc Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Kaman Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kaman Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Marathon Petroleum Corp Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Marathon Petroleum Corp Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Alleghany Co. Short Interest Update
Alleghany Co. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report