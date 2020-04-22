Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 740,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

