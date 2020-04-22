Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,834,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

