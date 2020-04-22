John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 787,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

