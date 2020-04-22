Short Interest in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Declines By 13.7%

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 4,134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

