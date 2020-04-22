Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declines By 13.6%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 4,110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

