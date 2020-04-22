Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 2,431,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Talend stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative return on equity of 157.09% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Talend by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Talend by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Talend by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

