Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 710,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $97.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

