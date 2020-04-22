Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 465,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

