Short Interest in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Drops By 13.5%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:STON opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. StoneMor Partners has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.02.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 173,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $213,182.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 715,933 shares of company stock worth $758,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

