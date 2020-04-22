NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) Shares Up 111%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) shares shot up 111% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 1,179,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 470% from the average session volume of 206,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

