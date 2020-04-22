DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Trading Up 2.8%

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A ORD (TSE:DF)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35, approximately 13,550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 64,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.33.

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A Company Profile (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

