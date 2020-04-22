Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOX shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.