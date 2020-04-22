Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR) Shares Down 3.5%

Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.97 ($0.69) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.69), approximately 39,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

About Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR)

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for the treatment of arrhythmias in Europe and North America. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator System, an electrophysiology amplifier and recording system with integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode, an ablation dispersive electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.