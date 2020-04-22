Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Shares Down 2.4%

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $330.70 and last traded at $334.92, approximately 3,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Fanuc alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.12.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.