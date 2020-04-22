A.S. Roma (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading 1.3% Higher

A.S. Roma S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99, 5,720 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on A.S. Roma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A.S. Roma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, and the organization of matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; licensing and merchandising business; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

