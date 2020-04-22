Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading Down 5.8%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.94, 3,417 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alleghany Co. Short Interest Update
Alleghany Co. Short Interest Update
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Short Interest Update
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in L3Harris Declines By 13.7%
Short Interest in L3Harris Declines By 13.7%
Short Interest in Deere & Company Declines By 13.6%
Short Interest in Deere & Company Declines By 13.6%
Talend SA Short Interest Down 13.6% in March
Talend SA Short Interest Down 13.6% in March
Five Star Senior Living Inc Short Interest Down 13.6% in March
Five Star Senior Living Inc Short Interest Down 13.6% in March


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report