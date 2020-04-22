Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SGC stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

