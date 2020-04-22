FBR (ASX:FBR) Stock Price Down 100%

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR)’s share price was down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.02), approximately 3,375,397 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$327,192.00 ($232,051.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.