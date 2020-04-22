FBR (ASX:FBR) Stock Price Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR)’s share price was down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.02), approximately 3,375,397 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$327,192.00 ($232,051.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?

Receive News & Ratings for FBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lindsay Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Lindsay Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Northfield Bancorp Inc Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Northfield Bancorp Inc Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Kaman Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kaman Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Marathon Petroleum Corp Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Marathon Petroleum Corp Short Interest Down 13.7% in March
Alleghany Co. Short Interest Update
Alleghany Co. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report