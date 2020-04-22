Strikeforce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Shares Down 22.2%

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR)’s stock price fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 37,782,684 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 19,566,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Strikeforce Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

