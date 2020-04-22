GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 7.6%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), 7,047,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication (ICT) technology infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

