CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65, 209,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,552% from the average session volume of 12,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

CleanSpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSKD)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

