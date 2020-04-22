IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55, 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.24% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

