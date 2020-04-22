IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Down 2%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, approximately 1,717,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6,578% from the average daily volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.77% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

