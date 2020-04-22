OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Down 20%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), 457,587 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.67.

About OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in the United Kingdom. Its development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM-8, a non-opiod analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

