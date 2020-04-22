Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 159,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 134,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

