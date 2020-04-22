TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Down 2.6%

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THDDY) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, approximately 223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of TV Asahi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programming, and special sports program activities; and other businesses include Internet-related businesses, such as content sales for subscription video-on demand services, TV shopping services, and the brisk special events, as well as invests in motion pictures.

