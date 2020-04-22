Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 1,880 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

