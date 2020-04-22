Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.86, approximately 55,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14,647% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strikeforce Technologies Shares Down 22.2%
Strikeforce Technologies Shares Down 22.2%
GSTechnologies Shares Up 7.6%
GSTechnologies Shares Up 7.6%
CleanSpark Stock Price Down 0.6%
CleanSpark Stock Price Down 0.6%
IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0%
IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0%
IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Shares Down 2%
IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Shares Down 2%
OKYO Pharma Shares Down 20%
OKYO Pharma Shares Down 20%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report