OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.04, 315,694 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 890,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

