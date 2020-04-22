Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) Trading Down 0.9%

Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

About Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB)

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Savings that provides various banking products and services in Caldwell, Ohio. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

