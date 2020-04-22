TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) Trading Down 3.8%

TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.12 ($0.79) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.82), approximately 547,799 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.20 ($0.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66.

Get TELIX Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other TELIX Pharmaceutical news, insider Oliver Buck bought 164,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,109.75 ($99,368.62).

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, an oncology company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia. Its products include TLX101, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II for the diagnosis and treatment of renal cancer; TLX250-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of clear cell renal cell cancer; TLX591, which is in pre-Phase III for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TLX591-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TELIX Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELIX Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.