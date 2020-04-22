Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.