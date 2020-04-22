Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.02 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), 120,578 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

About Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

