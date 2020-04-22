Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV) Shares Down 4.3%

Frontier Digital Limited (ASX:FDV)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.67 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.67 ($0.48), approximately 43,668 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.72 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.82.

Frontier Digital Company Profile (ASX:FDV)

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.