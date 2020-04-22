FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 5.2%

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), 1,113,745 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FairFX Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get FairFX Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FairFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FairFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.