Health Sciences Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:HSACU) Trading 9.9% Higher

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, 1,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:HSACU)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries in North America or Europe.

