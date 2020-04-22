Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $485.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $520.00 million. Waters reported sales of $513.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,668,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $15,085,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,771,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

