Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.11 ($1.50) and last traded at A$2.03 ($1.44), approximately 1,011,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.01 ($1.43).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $827.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

About Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX)

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

